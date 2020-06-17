Argyle selects new town administrator

The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that it has selected its new town administrator.

Rich Olson was one of four finalists for the position. He has been the city manager of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, since 2003.

“Our search was aimed at finding a highly qualified candidate who is equipped to support Argyle’s transition back to a Type A General Law city status in compliance with state law,” said Argyle Mayor Don Moser. “Mr. Olson’s experience in leadership and personnel development are qualities that the town needs as we foster teamwork and a sense of shared purpose by elected leaders and the professional staff serving the people of our town.”

Olson is expected to begin work on Sept. 1. He has nearly 40 years of local government experience. Before Elizabeth City, he worked as the city manager for Greenacres, Florida, from 1996 to 2001, and then served as interim director of Public Works for Delray Beach, Florida from 2001-03. Olson held other local government management positions earlier in his career in Missouri, Kansas and Colorado, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. Olson holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Colorado, and Bachelor of Science degrees in Chemistry and Biology from the University of Southern Colorado.

The Argyle town manager position has not been stable in recent years. Paul Frederickson left the position in summer 2017, and the Town Council appointed Matt Jones to succeed him, but less than a year later, he resigned after being suspended indefinitely. Kristi Gilbert was appointed to replace him, but she and the Town Council agreed to part ways late last year. Soon after that, the town hired Jeff Howell to serve as the interim town manager, but since then the town moved him to a budget advisor role and had Town Secretary Erika McComis assume the interim town administrator position.