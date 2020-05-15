Argyle makes changes around town administrator position

The town of Argyle has recently restructured how it temporarily fulfills the town administrator position — including changing the title itself.

The town and its former town manager, Kristi Gilbert, mutually agreed to part ways in November, and the next month, the town hired Jeff Howell as its interim town manager. It also hired an executive recruitment firm to find a permanent town manager.

Since then, though, the town has made a couple other changes around the position. Howell has moved into the role of budget coordinator. He is now focusing on the 2020-21 Fiscal Year budget and advising the new interim town administrator, Erika McComis, who is also the town secretary. The town changed the title from town manager to town administrator because general law cities usually use the administrator title, according to a town spokesperson.

The search for a permanent town administrator is nearing its end, and the town is expected to announce information about the finalists for the position soon.