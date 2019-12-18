Argyle appoints interim town manager

The town of Argyle has hired an interim town manager.

At Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting, the council approved a motion to extend an offer to Jeffrey Howell and to hire Strategic Government Resources — an executive recruitment firm based in Keller that helped the town find its new police chief — to find a permanent town manager.

Howell has had a long career working with large and small communities across Texas, according to a news release from the town. He retired in 2016 as city administrator for the city of Winnsboro. Most recently he served as interim city manager for the city of Fritch. Howell has decades of senior staff and town manager experience and a track record of helping Texas towns and cities to succeed in meeting challenges ranging from public works improvements to downtown redevelopment, according to the town.

“The council is pleased to have quickly identified and hired an interim leader with experience that is relevant to the Town’s ongoing projects and challenges,” said Mayor Don Moser. “We are confident that Mr. Howell will provide the town staff with capable management and support their efforts to deliver excellent service to residents and businesses while we search for a permanent town administrator.”

The town and its former town manager, Kristi Gilbert, mutually agreed to part ways last month. Gilbert had served as town secretary and interim town manager before she was named the permanent town manager in September 2018. The council officially accepted her resignation Tuesday.

“The Council and I wish to thank Ms. Gilbert for her five years of service to the town and wish her the best in her future endeavors,” Moser said.