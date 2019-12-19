Portion of Long Prairie Road renamed International Parkway

A section of Long Prairie Road (FM 2499) in south Flower Mound is going back to an old name, International Parkway.

On Tuesday, crews installed new street signage from the 100 to 800 block of Long Prairie Road, changing the road name to International Parkway from the town’s border with Grapevine (near the Gerault Road intersection) up to around the Lakeside Parkway intersection.

The portion of roadway, located within the Lakeside Business District, was recommended for change based upon marketing feedback from businesses located in the area, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.