Lakeside Tower is hiring ahead of opening

As the Lakeside Tower’s opening looms, the new high-rise’s property management company is looking to hire staff members.
The 16-story condominium tower in Lakeside DFW — located in south Flower Mound along Lake Grapevine — is preparing for a partial opening in January, followed by a formal opening in the spring. FirstService Residential recently held a job fair and is looking for applicants for on-site positions in concierge, maintenance tech, housekeeping, valet and other staff positions.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to search for candidates in the Flower Mound area who have passion for service excellence and who share our drive to enhance the value and lifestyle of each of our homeowners,” said Kevin Orlando, general manager of The Lakeside Tower.
With 54 luxury units, including townhomes and poolside bungalows, Lakeside Tower residents will have access to amenities ranging from an on-site spa and state-of-the-art fitness center to three guest suites, a putting green and yoga studio, according to a news release.
For more information about open positions, call 214-451-5459.