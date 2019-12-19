Lakeside Tower is hiring ahead of opening

“We are excited to have the opportunity to search for candidates in the Flower Mound area who have passion for service excellence and who share our drive to enhance the value and lifestyle of each of our homeowners,” said Kevin Orlando, general manager of The Lakeside Tower.

With 54 luxury units, including townhomes and poolside bungalows, Lakeside Tower residents will have access to amenities ranging from an on-site spa and state-of-the-art fitness center to three guest suites, a putting green and yoga studio, according to a news release.

For more information about open positions, call 214-451-5459.