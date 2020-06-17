County, DCTA, United Way provide nonprofits with PPE

Denton County, United Way of Denton County and the Denton County Transportation Authority are offering a helping hand to local nonprofit organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the availability of much needed personal protective equipment that many of our local nonprofit organizations need to safeguard clients, staff and volunteers,” Raymond Suarez, DCTA CEO said. “At DCTA, our top priority is safety, and I’m proud of our agency’s partnership with the United Way and Denton County to source and deliver critical PPE to improve how our community responds to this pandemic.”

The three entities are working together to provide and distribute personal protective equipment to about 50 county nonprofits to help keep their employees, volunteers and clients safe during the pandemic, according to a DCTA news release. An estimated 225,000 surgical masks will be provided, along with gloves and hand sanitizer that was donated by Mary Kay.

“Denton County is appreciative of the Denton County Transportation Authority’s offer to help in the distribution of personal protection equipment to our Denton County nonprofits as they work to meet the needs of our residents,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

Denton County Emergency Services is coordinating the procurement of PPE with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Relief funds for area nonprofits. The United Way of Denton County collected a list of PPE needs to ensure safe operations in the delivery of nonprofit services during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release.

“Keeping our Denton County nonprofits safe with the proper equipment is critical as we continue to grapple with the ripple effect of this pandemic,” said Gary Henderson, United Way of Denton County President & CEO. “DCTA and Denton County are filling a huge void for nonprofits who are working at capacity with no room in the budget for effective PPE to keep workers, volunteers, and clients safe as Denton County continues to reopen.”