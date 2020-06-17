Home
82 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Wednesday, June 17

COVID-19 case numbers are growing in Denton County, as the county health department announced Wednesday 82 new cases have been confirmed among county residents. That number is by far the highest single-day new case amount in Denton County, surpassing the 55 new cases reported on Friday.

“These growing numbers underscore prevention strategies,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health. “Simply put, masks and physical distancing are now more important than ever.”

DCPH also released new information regarding confirmed COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths by race/ethnicity on the Denton County COVID-19 statistics site. This data will be updated daily in conjunction with additional metrics at dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

