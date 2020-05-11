Local coronavirus update — May 11

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news from the people, governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Monday, May 11, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

DCPH reported 24 new cases on Monday.

The community will hold a drive-thru parade Tuesday at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to show appreciation for the local doctors, nurses, hospital staff and first responders.

The Denton County Transportation Authority is getting more than $23 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

