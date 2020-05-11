Suarez: DCTA receives $23.4M through CARES Act

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) was recently awarded $23.4 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020. The funds in the federal stimulus package require no local match and can be applied to expenditures incurred beginning January 20, 2020, with the intent to use them as soon as possible.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) – one of DCTA’s key regional partners – is the designated recipient of these funds, which will be directly allocated to DCTA as the Denton-Lewisville Urbanized Area (UZA) recipient. The $23.4 million provides the agency access to valuable financial resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How the Funds Can Be Used

The federal funds are dispersed on a reimbursement basis, meaning they will be reimbursed once they are spent and will help fill anticipated gaps created by decreased sales tax revenue in DCTA’s annual budget. The funds can be used for capital expenses and costs necessary to operate, maintain and manage the public transportation system in response to COVID-19, including expenses for personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies.

As DCTA discusses responsible application of the funds to COVID-19 activities, this aid reflects how public transit provides a critical lifeline for many communities in Denton County and across the nation.

Keeping Our Workers Safe

DCTA is grateful to our Congressional leaders for passing this critical funding legislation to ensure we are able to provide accessible transportation options to essential and frontline workers and keep our economy moving forward while protecting those sheltered-in-place. Thanks, in large part, to the CARES Act, DCTA has the resources necessary to maintain and protect the health of our employees and ensure a safe commute for our passengers.

The agency’s leadership will continue to keep Congress, federal agencies and our transit peers informed of new and developing best practices so that others may benefit from lessons learned in this new and quickly changing operational environment.

For more information on DCTA’s response to COVID-19, visit RideDCTA.net.