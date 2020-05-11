Drive-thru parade to honor local hospital staff, first responders

Several local residents will host an event Tuesday to celebrate and show appreciation for the local doctors, nurses, hospital staff and first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The community-wide event is scheduled for 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound, 4400 Long Prairie Road. Residents are encouraged to decorate some signs and their cars and bring their families to come show their support to the people on the frontlines.

“They have sacrificed so much to protect us and keep us safe during this crisis,” the Facebook event page says. “It’s time to give back and show them our ‘signs’ of appreciation!”

During the event, a free lunch will be provided to hospital staff by Fletcher’s Corny Dogs.