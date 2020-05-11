Storm takes down Highland Village siren

A storm late last week took down one of Highland Village’s Emergency Outdoor Warning Siren.

The siren, located at Medina Street, is out of commission until repairs are made this week, according to the city. Until it is back up and running, residents in the southeast section of Highland Village are encouraged to pay attention to weather warnings from local meteorologists or weather apps.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for about a 50% chance of showers and storms (not severe) in the area Monday night, and about a 60% chance of showers and storms (a few strong) on Tuesday morning.