Denton County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Over the weekend, Denton County Public Health announced 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Denton County residents, as well as 12 recoveries.

There are now 457 active cases and 440 recoveries, according to DCPH. Twenty-five deaths of Denton County residents have been coronavirus-related.

Among the 20 new cases are two residents of Flower Mound, one resident of Highland Village, one from Corinth and two from southwest unincorporated Denton County, which includes Lantana.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data, including interactive heat maps, hospital and ventilator usage, and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.