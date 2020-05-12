Lewisville ISD trustee resigns

Kronda Thimesch has resigned from her position as a Lewisville ISD trustee as she focuses on her campaign for the State House of Representatives.

Thimesch has served on the LISD Board of Trustees since 2015, and she submitted her resignation to the board during Monday night’s meeting. She is the Republican candidate for House District 65 in the November election, challenging incumbent Michelle Beckley. District 65 includes parts of Highland Village, Lewisville and Carrollton.

“It has been a privilege to serve on the Lewisville ISD School Board these past five years,” Thimesch said in a statement. “I have been and will continue to be an advocate for our students, families and teachers here in Denton County.”

Thimesch said it was and still is important to her to ensure that students and teachers “have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom.”

“My work on our district’s behalf included time in both Austin and Washington D.C. helping our elected officials understand the importance of a strong public education system,” she said. “Our district is in good hands with our Superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers and a school board that works tirelessly for our district.”

In the last five years, the LISD Board has created measures for student growth apart from standardized testing, expanding opportunities at the district’s technology, exploration and career centers, and more.

“LISD is a part of our family and will never be far from my heart,” Thimesch said. “I thank the parents, students, teachers and all those associated with LISD for allowing me to serve in this role. “