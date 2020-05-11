24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that it has confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents.

DCPH also announced 18 new recoveries. There are now 463 active cases and 458 recoveries, and there have been 25 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

Among the new cases are one resident of Corinth, one resident of Flower Mound, one from Trophy Club and 11 from Lewisville.

DCPH will provide a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Braswell High School, 26750 East University Drive in Aubrey. County residents must pre-register to be tested by calling 940-349-2585, and they must have COVID-19 symptoms currently or within the past seven days, or be critical infrastructure workers.

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, go to www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.