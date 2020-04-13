Local coronavirus update — April 13

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day or over the weekend, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County from Saturday, April 11 through Monday, April 13, with links for more information.

On Saturday, Denton County Public Health reported three residents of the Denton Rehabilitation Center died from COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 13. Twenty new cases were also reported. Click here for more.

On Sunday, eight more cases were reported. On Monday, 25 new cases and 50 recoveries were reported. Click here for more.

In the last two weeks of March, more than 15,000 Denton County residents submitted unemployment claims. Click here for more.

The town of Flower Mound’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on Monday and the Town Council meeting on April 20 will be held online. Click here for more.

The city of Denton is petitioning the state government for more housing protections for people who have lost their jobs. Click here for more.

For our other coronavirus-related news stories on other days, click here.

For more information about the coronavirus, how it spreads and what to do if you develop symptoms, click here.