Three COVID-19 deaths reported at rehabilitation facility in Denton

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) reported Saturday afternoon the eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth COVID-19 related deaths in Denton County. The three individuals were residents of the Denton Rehabilitation Center in the City of Denton: A female resident over 80, a female resident in her 60s, and a male resident over 80.

“The loss of these three lives is almost beyond words as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in our county,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with each of their families as they cope with the deaths of their loved ones.”

DCPH has worked closely with the facility since the first COVID-19 confirmed cases were identified among residents and one employee. Those first residents with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were transported to the hospital for care upon exhibiting symptoms and the employee is under self-isolation at their residence.

“DCPH is taking the unprecedented step of announcing the name of the facility to ensure transparency for the public in light of today’s deaths,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health. “We have been communicating with the more than 100 facilities across Denton County to ensure they have the necessary resources for the safety of their residents and staff.”

In addition to coordination of testing and provision of guidance, Denton County is working with state partners to coordinate the provision of PPE to facility employees caring for residents.

“We are committed to working closely with the long-term care facilities in Denton County to ensure they have the testing needed for anyone showing signs or symptoms of the COVID-19 illness,” Judge Eads said. “We are also working to provide PPE to these facilities where our most vulnerable populations receive care.”

DCPH has also announced 20 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 474 confirmed COVID-19 cases.