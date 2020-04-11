Pastor’s Place: Hope Isn’t Cancelled

By Ron Holton, Pastor, RockPointe Church

Life has seasons of uncertainty that might feel hopeless. Cancellations, sickness, and loss surround us. But God isn’t uncertain. His Hope isn’t canceled. His leadership is solid even – especially – in times like this. The 23rd Psalm is a passage that brings comfort in uncomfortable times.

It begins The Lord is my shepherd. This says much in just five words. The Lord: one true sovereign God. Is: currently, always has been, always will be. My: it’s a personal relationship – one you can have with God. Shepherd: leader, protector, provider.

I shall not want. God can be trusted to provide. He always does. It isn’t always the way we expect or think we hope for. It’s usually not. But it’s always the right provision, according to His unlimited riches, not our finite resources.

He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. God provides refreshment and rest in troubled times. He does this for His glory, not ours. He created us to have a relationship with Him and to worship Him.

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil. We don’t have to live in fear if we have a shepherd we trust. We may have concerns or regrets. That’s normal. That’s human. But we don’t need to fear.

For you are with me. God is with you today, whatever you’re facing.

There are several more lines that continue to comfort, promise and reassure. I encourage you to grab a Bible, or Google Psalm 23. If you have questions, reach out to someone you know who knows Jesus. Or reach out to the staff at RockPointe.

The times may feel uncertain, but you don’t have to. Our God isn’t. Hope isn’t canceled.

