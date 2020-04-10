Local coronavirus update — April 10

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Friday, April 10, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health reported the 10th coronavirus-related death in the county, as well as 28 new cases, which include the first case at Denton County Jail and another resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center. Click here for more.

The town of Argyle will distribute free hand sanitizer to residents on Saturday. The sanitizer was donated by BPS JET, a company moving its headquarters to Argyle. Click here for more.

Local towns are urging residents to not gather with others on Easter Sunday. Click here for more.

Denton County is seeking donations of personal protection equipment for medical workers and first responders. Click here for more.

The Flower Mound People Helping People Facebook page is giving a helping hand to residents in need, and to local medical workers and first responders. Click here for more.

