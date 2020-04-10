Local towns urge residents to not gather on Easter

The city of Highland Village and town of Flower Mound are encouraging their residents to not gather with others on Sunday for the Easter holiday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Easter weekend is normally the time we gather with family, get outside and hunt Easter eggs, celebrate the beginning of spring and our respective religious beliefs,” said Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox. “This year is different. We must forego the gatherings and find other ways to connect with our family and friends.”
The county’s stay-at-home mandate is in effect through April 30, prohibiting residents from getting within six feet of anyone not in their immediate family unit/household. “Now is the time for us to remain steadfast in our social distancing efforts,” the city said in a news release.
“We understand that Easter is usually a day spent together with extended family, but this year we are asking you to please stay home & social distance from those not part of your immediate household,” the town of Flower Mound said in a social media post. “Even apart, we can still be together in memorable ways,” encouraging residents to watch church service online and communicate with loved ones via video chat.
The city of Highland Village created five “egg-tivities” to help residents celebrate the holiday while complying with social distancing guidelines:
- Purchase your holiday meal from a Highland Village restaurant. Many local restaurants are offering special family-style Easter menus. Go to www.thehvba.com/supportlocal for the list and contact information of Highland Village eateries.
- Participate in the Highland Village Parks and Recreation Egg-Walk. Download the Easter egg coloring page, color it with your family and tape it in a street facing window by April 12. Then go for a walk or drive with your immediate family and count how many eggs you find. Post pictures of your Easter eggs to the Highland Village Parks Facebook or to your page and tag #HVParksEggHunt.
- Use technology — such as video chat — to gather with family and friends near and far. Set up a family gathering and share your favorite Easter memories. Be sure to include the grandparents too.
- Go for a walk. Highland Village parks and trails are open so after eating your holiday meal, take a walk on the trails. Remember to maintain six feet distance between your family and others. The pavilions, playgrounds, restrooms and water fountains are closed but there is still plenty of space to safely enjoy the outdoors with your family unit. If you take your dog, they must remain on a leash and under the control of an adult.
- Have an egg hunt in your own backyard.