Local towns urge residents to not gather on Easter

“Easter weekend is normally the time we gather with family, get outside and hunt Easter eggs, celebrate the beginning of spring and our respective religious beliefs,” said Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox. “This year is different. We must forego the gatherings and find other ways to connect with our family and friends.”

The county’s stay-at-home mandate is in effect through April 30, prohibiting residents from getting within six feet of anyone not in their immediate family unit/household. “Now is the time for us to remain steadfast in our social distancing efforts,” the city said in a news release.

“We understand that Easter is usually a day spent together with extended family, but this year we are asking you to please stay home & social distance from those not part of your immediate household,” the town of Flower Mound said in a social media post. “Even apart, we can still be together in memorable ways,” encouraging residents to watch church service online and communicate with loved ones via video chat.

The city of Highland Village created five “egg-tivities” to help residents celebrate the holiday while complying with social distancing guidelines: