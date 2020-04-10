Denton County confirms 10th COVID-19 death, 28 new cases

Denton County Public Health on Friday announced the 10th COVID-19 related death in Denton County.

The patient, a man from Lewisville in his 60s, was a previously reported hospitalized, travel related COVID-19 case in Denton County. No additional information will be released, according to DCPH.

“As we report the loss of a tenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

This is the sixth coronavirus-related death from Lewisville.

DCPH also announced 28 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, bringing the countywide total to 454. Of the new cases is also the first of an inmate at Denton County Jail. Denton County Sheriff’s Office and DCPH are working to minimize exposures within the correctional facility and have implemented isolation protocols for the individual who tested positive for COVID-19, according to DCPH.

“Sheriff Tracy Murphree and his team have implemented a thorough plan to address COVID-19 in the jail and I fully support the careful measures they have taken to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our jail facilities,” Eads said.

“The Sheriff’s Office has followed a strict protocol for handling all individuals currently in and being brought into the Denton County Jail,” said Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree. “This particular individual was placed in a newly-opened quarantine POD per procedure for all coming into the jail. The individual, who was determined to be at high risk for community infection, was placed in a single isolation cell. A subsequent test showed the individual was a confirmed case of COVID-19.”

Also Friday, the laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center resident total increased by one to 51. DCPH is also tracking cases within long-term care facilities, and is reporting the cumulative countywide LTCF total of nine confirmed COVID-19 cases. Given the congregate nature and residents served (e.g., older adults often with underlying chronic medical conditions), if infected, LTCF populations are at high risk of being affected by serious illness.

“With over 100 long term care facilities in Denton County, DCPH continues to coordinate with facilities directly impacted by concerns of COVID-19,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “Protecting and preserving the health of their residents and staff, through provision of guidance to facilities affected, remains a priority for DCPH.”

The other new cases include three Lewisville residents, three from The Colony, six Denton residents and seven residents of Carrollton. Of the 454 total cases, 131 patients have recovered.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to DCPH. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for local information regarding COVID-19 for community members, health care providers, and previous updates. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for additional data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data.