Argyle residents can get free hand sanitizer Saturday

Argyle residents will be able to pick up some free hand sanitizer on Saturday afternoon.

BPS Just Energy Technology, a company currently moving its headquarters to Argyle, donated 2,500 8-ounce bottles of its company’s hand sanitizer to the town. Hand sanitizer has been difficult to find on store shelves since the coronavirus pandemic reached North Texas.

The Argyle Police Department announced Friday that the hand sanitizer will be available at the police station, 506 North Hwy 377, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday until supplies last. Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said Friday that it “hasn’t been explicitly stated” that people will have to show proof of residency in Argyle to receive the sanitizer.