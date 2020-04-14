Denton ISD makes changes to grading system

Denton ISD announced Monday that it is making significant changes to its grading system for online classes.

Like all other area school districts, DISD had to transition to learn-at-home curriculum due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the challenges of the closure, district staff is aiming to “view assessments through a new lens: equity for all students and no negative impact for students,” said a district news release. “Our goal is to help students master the curriculum content while receiving meaningful teacher feedback.”

For elementary students, no scores will be added to the fourth quarter grading period, but instead, they will receive comments from their teachers regarding their level of participation during the school closure.

“Because there are so many variables and things beyond our control, including access to the curriculum and level of support, flexibility and an individual student’s needs are key,” the news release said.

Middle and high school students, beginning Monday, will be graded on a modified pass/fail system: Pass/Showing Progress, Did Not Pass, or Missing. Numerical grades that have been recorded earlier during the closure will be converted to the new system.

In the case of a student with a grade below 70 in the third quarter grading period, the teacher may provide the student an opportunity to demonstrate proficiency and earn credit for the semester, according to the district.

Some dual credit exceptions may apply. STAAR tests have been canceled. The Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony, scheduled for May 21-22, have not been changed yet. If the graduation events are changed, the district will announce it no later than May 1.