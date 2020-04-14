LISD names new Donald principal, director of student services

Lewisville ISD announced Monday that it has named the new principal of the STEM Academy at Donald Elementary, as well as its new chief executive director of student support services.

Heather Shorter, assistant principal at Forest Vista Elementary School, has been appointed the new principal at Donald Elementary in Flower Mound.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with such a fantastic and dedicated learning community,” Shorter said. “I know the goal of both the Donald staff and the Donald families is to build authentic and engaging opportunities through STEM instruction for all learners, and I am excited to continue leading this mission.”

Shorter, an alumnus of Lewisville High School, began her LISD career in 2009 as a middle school English/Language Arts teacher. She then served as a Strategic Design Coach and as an Instructional Technology Facilitator for four years, according to a news release from LISD. Since 2016, Shorter has been the assistant principal at Forest Vista Elementary.

At the end of the school year, Shorter will replace Michelle Wooten, who accepted the position of Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning at Decatur ISD.

“Ms. Shorter is the perfect fit to lead our STEM Academy at Donald Elementary,” said LISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kevin Rogers. “She is a dedicated educator committed to student success. I am confident students and staff will continue to thrive under her direction.”

A graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University, Shorter received her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies. In addition, she received a Master of Education in Administration and Leadership from Dallas Baptist University. Shorter has her principal certification (EC-12), and holds certifications for ELA/Reading (4-8), Generalist (4-8) and Generalist (EC-6).

Lewisville ISD also appointed Lewisville High School Principal Jeffrey Kajs as the district’s new chief executive director of student support services.

“I have been blessed to have worked in LISD for 25 years,” Kajs said. “I believe in what this district has accomplished and I fully believe in the direction it is going. I understand where we have been and where we are heading. I am excited to continue to serve the students, staff and communities of LISD.”

Kajs has served as LHS principal since 2012. He also served as principal of Griffin Middle School from 2007-2012, according to the district news release. Prior to his time at Griffin, Kajs was an assistant principal at LHS for five years and taught in the district for seven years. In total, Kajs has served in public education for 25 years. Two high points of his career came in 2017 when he was named LISD Secondary Principal of the Year as well as Communities In Schools of North Texas Educator of the Year.

“Mr. Kajs is a proven leader in our district,” Rogers said. “He is an experienced educator and administrator who has always kept the best interests of students at the forefront of his decisions. We are excited to have him lead our district’s student support services.”

Kajs will be responsible for providing leadership and support to all programs in the areas of student services, including: athletics, fine arts, counseling, campus support services, safety and security, health services, academic/UIL competitions, enrollment, transfers and discipline.

A graduate of Texas Tech University, Kajs received his Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports Science. He also received a Master of Education in Educational Administration from the University of North Texas.