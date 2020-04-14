Local montessori re-opening for children of essential workers

While many schools are temporarily closing as communities mobilize around coronavirus response measures, Guidepost Montessori at Flower Mound is re-opening with additional health and safety measures and significantly discounted tuition to ensure that local essential workers do not lose crucial childcare services during the crisis.

Guidepost Montessori at Flower Mound’s Emergency Care for Essential Workers program has the capacity to serve children from 8 weeks to 12 years old, with limited spots available for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, kindergartners and elementary students, according to a news release from the school

Part of the heightened health and safety measures include much smaller peer groupings with no more than nine children in one classroom, daily health screenings and re-organized classroom layouts to provide more space for social distancing.

“We are honored to open our doors for the purpose of providing a safe, calm and engaging environment to children of essential workers in communities around the country,” said Erin Hennigan, Senior Director of School Success. “This program is open to all families working in essential industries, regardless of previous enrollment within our network. Our educators are eager to serve and dedicated to providing continuity of care for families during an otherwise trying time.”

More than 30 schools in the Guidepost Montessori network are re-opening across the country to serve essential workers on a national scale. In North Texas, Guidepost Montessori is also re-opening to serve communities in McKinney and Frisco.

“To successfully address this global pandemic, we inescapably rely on certain critical workforces, and these essential workers in turn rely on accessible, reliable, and pedagogically exceptional childcare for their own children,” said Ray Girn, CEO of Higher Ground Education and Founder of Guidepost Montessori. “Our country is and will increasingly be challenged by an emerging crisis in childcare capacity. The gravity of this unique circumstance cannot be overstated, and a different solution is needed.”

Guidepost Montessori’s Emergency Care program is open to all essential industries, according to the news release. Essential fields include but are not limited to public health and safety, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, military services, manufacturing and distribution, engineering, public works and infrastructure, communications and information technology and more.

To get started at the Flower Mound campus, 2501 Simmons Road, call 972-874-7000 or email [email protected].