DCSO seeking information about shooting near Justin

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a shooting near Justin.

During the late morning on Friday, a resident was walking in the 1800 block of Bruno Road when they heard gunshots and was struck by a bullet. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Investigator Anthony Dodson at 940-349-1694 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS or dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.