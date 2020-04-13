Denton petitions state for more housing protections

The Denton City Council is petitioning the Texas Legislature to consider suspending eviction proceedings and additional protections for people who are unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders.

The resolution, which was passed unanimously last week, includes the following requests:

For Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session of the Texas Legislature to consider additional measures to address the public health emergency, including the opportunity to cure default of required rent payment if caused by a delay of unemployment benefits

The State to disallow eviction or foreclosure of any persons that qualify for unemployment benefits but have yet to receive them

The State to increase efficiency of processing in accepting and remitting benefits to those experiencing unemployment

That landlords and renters continue to work together with special consideration for financial hardships resulting from unexpected employment loss.

The resolution also expressed the council’s appreciation to Abbott and the Texas Supreme Court for their efforts thus far to protect the health, safety and security of the citizens of Texas during this public health emergency, according to a news release from the city.