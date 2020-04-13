Home
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound P&Z, Council meeting to be held online

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
Flower Mound Town Hall Council Chamber
Flower Mound Town Hall Council Chamber (Photo courtesy: Town of Flower Mound)

The town of Flower Mound’s upcoming Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council meetings will be held online, due to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The P&Z meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, and the council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 20. Residents can watch and participate in the following ways:

Residents can participate by filling out public comment forms online before the meetings, calling into the Zoom meeting line or leaving a voicemail or email for council/commission members. Click here for more information about the online meetings and how to participate.

Content Ad – (Bottom of Posts)
Tags:

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts