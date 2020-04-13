Flower Mound P&Z, Council meeting to be held online

The town of Flower Mound’s upcoming Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council meetings will be held online, due to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The P&Z meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, and the council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 20. Residents can watch and participate in the following ways:

On FMTV, which is broadcast on Grande Cable Channel 12, Time Warner Cable Channel 16 and Frontier Channel 42.

Online at www.flower-mound.com/fmtv. All meetings will be recorded and available for viewing the following day at www.flower-mound.com/fmtv, under the “Town Council Archive” tab or the “Planning and Zoning Archive” tab.

Online via Zoom. Click here.

On Facebook Live via the Town of Flower Mound Facebook page. (Town Council meetings only)

Residents can participate by filling out public comment forms online before the meetings, calling into the Zoom meeting line or leaving a voicemail or email for council/commission members. Click here for more information about the online meetings and how to participate.