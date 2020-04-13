Bartonville town administrator leaves post

Bartonville’s town administrator, Michael Montgomery, has left the town for a new position in Colorado.

Montgomery served as the town administrator for over three years, but he accepted a new position as deputy city council administrator for the city of Colorado Springs. His last day was Wednesday.

“My experience in Bartonville was amazing,” Montgomery said. ” The mayor, council and staff were all a pleasure to work with, everyone is so friendly and caring … I wish the town nothing but success in the future.”

Mayor Bill Scherer said in a newsletter that Montgomery “has been a great leader of our town staff, servant to the community and will be greatly missed.”

The town is currently reviewing options to fill the position. In the meantime, Scherer said the remaining town staff “will continue to effectively carry out the operations of the town.”