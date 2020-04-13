Denton County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveries

Denton County Public Health reported Monday that 50 more local coronavirus patients have recovered, while 25 new cases have been confirmed.

The county health department announced eight new cases on Sunday, the smallest number of new cases in about three weeks. On Monday, the county announced the 25 new cases as well as the 50 new recoveries. One more resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center tested positive, bringing the facility’s total to 53. In southern Denton County, the new cases include one resident of Flower Mound, two residents of Highland Village, two from Lewisville and one from Roanoke.

In total, the county has had 507 confirmed cases, 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 182 recoveries. The most recent stats for southern Denton County towns are as follows:

Argyle: one case, none recovered

Copper Canyon: three cases, three recovered

Corinth: eight cases, four recovered

Double Oak: five cases, one recovered

Flower Mound: 21 cases, 14 recovered

Highland Village: seven cases, two recovered

Justin: two cases, one recovered

Lewisville: 37 cases, 12 recovered, six deaths

Northlake: two cases, one recovered

Roanoke: three cases, two recovered

Trophy Club: seven cases, three recovered

Unincorporated Denton County: 48 cases, 14 recovered

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to DCPH. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.