Local coronavirus update — April 9

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Thursday, April 9, with links for more information.

Two more Denton County residents died from coronavirus-related complications and 28 more cases were confirmed. Click here for more.

A Highland Village gym is hosting a food drive Friday, April 10, for people hurt financially by the pandemic. Click here for more.

The Denton Central Appraisal District is making several changes to the 2020 home appraisal protest season, including closing the office to the public. Click here for more.

The town of Flower Mound has been asked to impose a moratorium on 5G small cell expansion during the pandemic, but the town isn’t able to do so, according to the town attorney. Click here for more.

Grapevine rescheduled its 36th Annual Main Street Fest from mid-May to late June. Click here for more.

For our other coronavirus-related news stories on other days, click here.

For more information about the coronavirus, how it spreads and what to do if you develop symptoms, click here.