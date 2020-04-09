Home
Flower Mound can’t delay 5G expansion, attorney says

Small cell tower, courtesy govtech.com

The town of Flower Mound has heard from several concerned residents about the expansion of 5G small cell towers around town during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many residents have requested the town impose a moratorium on permitting and deployment of small cell and other wireless infrastructure during the pandemic, according to the town attorney. But the town has no authority — under federal or state law — to impose such a moratorium.

The town issued a news release Wednesday outlining what municipalities are and are not allowed to do regarding these wireless infrastructures, according to federal and state law. Click here for the entire explanation from the town attorney.

5G is the next generation of wireless service that is currently being rolled out by the four major wireless service providers in waves, usually in sections of major cities. It is expected to eventually bring faster speeds and high-quality service across the map.

