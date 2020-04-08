Local coronavirus update — April 8

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Wednesday, April 8, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 398. Click here for more.

The town of Flower Mound furloughed more than 140 employees in an effort to save money as it braces for an expected mayor drop in sales tax revenue. Click here for more.

Local businesses — which have been adversely affected themselves by the pandemic — are stepping up to help others in the community during this hard time. Click here for more.

Denton County allocated $60,000 to the United Way of Denton County’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. Click here for more.

Denton County declared Friday a Day of Prayer, and is encouraging local residents to be grateful for their blessings and pray for people affected by the pandemic. Click here for more.

