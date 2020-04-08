Denton County allots $60k to COVID-19 relief fund

The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday allocated $60,000 to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was recently established and administered by United Way of Denton County to provide financial assistance to support individuals and families in Denton County impacted in the wake of the local COVID-19 pandemic response.

“We understand the importance of what United Way of Denton County is doing in working with our nonprofit agencies countywide to ensure the needs of residents struggling during this COVID-19 pandemic have the resources they need,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

The county’s contribution brings the COVID-19 Relief Fund total to more than $227,000 and infuses much needed resources to assist households across Denton County, according to a news release from UWDC. Through the fund, several agencies are accepting referrals on behalf of residents, including Christian Community Action, Denton County Friends of the Family, Giving Hope, Grace Like Rain, Interfaith Ministries, Next Steps (The Colony), Our Daily Bread, and Salvation Army (Denton & Lewisville).

“We know there are many residents in our county who are facing challenges and need help at this critical time,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell. “We hope this $60,000 contribution from Denton County can help make a difference in our residents’ lives.”

The COVID-19 Relief Fund enables individuals to easily access assistance with rent, mortgage, and utility expenses for residents who have experienced income or job loss due to the economic impact of COVID-19, according to UWDC. Required documentation to demonstrate eligibility for assistance is listed at www.unitedwaydenton.org/COVIDRelief, along with contact information for nonprofit partners accepting referrals.

“The key to meeting the complex and growing needs of our neighbors affected by COVID-19 is leveraging public and private funding,” said Gary Henderson, president & CEO of United Way of Denton County. “We’re extremely grateful to Denton County Commissioners’ Court for joining Denton City Council and Lewisville City Council with their generous support.”

In addition to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, United Way of Denton County continues to compile a fluid list of available resources for the community during this crisis (i.e. unemployment, meals for students, community food pantries, SBA Loan information, childcare, volunteer opportunities, nonprofit needs lists, and more).

Donate and stay up to date on local resources and needs at www.unitedwaydenton.org/covid-19-resources.