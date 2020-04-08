Foodie Friday: Local restaurants offering Easter meals to-go

3634 Long Prairie Rd, Ste 100, Flower Mound TX 75028

This will be Swirl Bakery’s 18th year offering Easter Catering! They are offering an Easter Family Dinner that will serve 4-6 people and includes a glazed spiral ham, au gratin potatoes, glazed carrots or green beans, pineapple pasta, dinner rolls, and your choice of strawberry or carrot cake for dessert!

They are taking orders until Thursday, April 9 and the cost is $79.95. Call them at 214-513-1334 to place your order!