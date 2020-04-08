Foodie Friday: Local restaurants offering Easter meals to-go

Here is a list of some local restaurants offering Easter Sunday meals to-go.
Swirl Bakery
3634 Long Prairie Rd, Ste 100, Flower Mound TX 75028
This will be Swirl Bakery’s 18th year offering Easter Catering! They are offering an Easter Family Dinner that will serve 4-6 people and includes a glazed spiral ham, au gratin potatoes, glazed carrots or green beans, pineapple pasta, dinner rolls, and your choice of strawberry or carrot cake for dessert!
They are taking orders until Thursday, April 9 and the cost is $79.95. Call them at 214-513-1334 to place your order!
Marty B’s
2664 FM 407 East, Bartonville TX 76226
Get your Easter meal delivered straight to your vehicle thanks to Marty B’s this year! Choose from some of their best apps, barbecued meats, delicious sides, homemade rolls, and either their famous Texas Sheet Cake, Carrot Cake, or their Ooey Gooey Toffee Treat for dessert.
Orders must be placed by Friday, April 10 at noon and pickup times are between 2-4pm on either Friday the 10th or Saturday the 11th. Order your meal with ease on their website!
Bistecca
2300 Highland Village Rd, Highland Village TX 75077
You can enjoy Bistecca’s famous Easter Buffet from home this year! Pricing varies depending on how many people you’re feeding, but your buffet will include: appetizers, salads, ham and tenderloin, Bistecca’s famous sides, FOUR desserts, and a basket of Easter goodies!
Place your order by calling 972-318-0515. Orders can either be picked up or delivered within a 3-mile radius on Saturday, April 11 from 3-8pm or Sunday, April 12 from 10am-2pm.
Macklin’s Catering Co.
4050 Beltline Rd, Addison TX
While J Macklin’s Grill in Coppell is going to be closed for Easter, their catering company is offering some fantastic family-style packages that will feed 4 people. Choose from an entree, appetizer, side, and bread.
Orders must be placed by Friday, April 10 at noon and can be placed by calling 214-956-4231.
Prime Farm to Table
5810 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound TX 75028
Prime Farm to Table is offering a gluten-free Easter brunch that will easily feed 6 this year. The menu includes Prime Rib, a salad of your choice, delicious sides, and your choice of dessert between a Key Lime Pie or a Flourless Chocolate Cake. Plus you can also pick up cocktail kits and half-off bottles of wine.
The cost for the brunch is $150, and orders must be placed by Friday, April 10 by calling 972-539-1902.
Yellow Rose Steak & Chop House
890 Parker Sq, Flower Mound TX 75028
Order Yellow Rose’s Easter Prime Rib Dinner for $89 which includes 4 8 oz prime rib steaks, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, and homemade bread pudding for dessert.
Orders must be placed by Thursday, April 9 and can be picked up Saturday, April 11 from 4-8pm. Call 972-899-9820 today!
Salerno’s Italian Restaurant
2250 FM 407 Suite 130, Highland Village TX 75077
Salerno’s is another restaurant that has become well-known for its Easter buffet over the years. This year you can enjoy the 5-course meal at home which includes an appetizer, a Salerno’s Classic Salad, lobster bisque soup, ham & turkey, family-style sides, and raspberry cheesecake & flourless chocolate cake for dessert.
Orders must be placed by Saturday, April 11 by emailing [email protected] Pick-up is Sunday, April 12 from 10:30am-3:00pm.
Verf’s Grill & Tavern
2221 Justin Road 101, Flower Mound TX 75028
Order any of Verf’s Easter Family Trays for Easter this year. They have a Meats Tray, Comfort Tray (sides), Seafood Tray, Cheese & Fruit Tray, Breakfast Tray (classic breakfast sides), and a Sweet Morning Tray (with favorites like pancakes and scones). Each tray serves 4 people and additional servings can be added. Or you can order all the trays and pay $39.99 per person! They’ll also have cocktail packages available for pickup.
Place your order by emailing [email protected] or by calling 972-317-3390. Pickup time will be Sunday, April 12 from 10am-3pm.
407BBQ
831 Fm 407 W, Argyle TX 76226
407BBQ has opened up the Holiday Meat menu on their online ordering site, limiting it to Hams & Turkey Breasts for pre-ordering. They will be ready for pick up this Saturday, and you can specify what time you will be by. Here’s how to order:
Go to https://www.toasttab.com/407-bbq-831-fm-407/
1. Start by selecting Saturday as the date for pick up, and what time you will be by.
2. Use the drop down menu that starts with “Food”. Navigate to the “Holiday” tab,
and you can order there. You can also specify any additional comments in the box.
GiroPizza
3711 Justin Rd, Flower Mound TX 75028
If you want something a little different for Easter this year, GiroPizza is offering an Easter Family Feast with a Meat & Cheese Antipasto, a pasta dish of your choice, a chicken dish of your choice, and chocolate mousse cake for dessert.
Orders can be placed online at GiroPizzaTX.com or by calling 214-513-1777 and must be placed by Thursday, April 9.
Mio Nonno
2450 Lakeside Parkway Ste 100, Flower Mound TX 75028
Another Italian favorite, Mio Nonno in Lakeside DFW, is offering an amazing Easter dinner option with their 14 oz lamb chop, mushroom risotto, and asparagus for just $24 per person.
Place your order by calling 469-804-7472 and pick up your order either Friday, April 10 or Saturday, April 11 from 4-8pm.
Hillside Fine Grill
3140 FM 407, Highland Village TX 75077
Hillside Fine Grill in Highland Village is offering Family Packages for pickup on Sunday, April 12 from 10:30am-3:00pm.
You can choose from ham, prime rib, salmon, or Hawaiian Chicken as your main dish, the you’ll get a bunch of their famous sides, dinner rolls, and you can add a family-size Caesar or house salad.
Call 469-293-1249 to place your order by Saturday, April 11 at 10am.
The Bartonville Store
96 McMakin Rd., Bartonville TX 76226
Choose between two meal options at The Bartonville Store this year – one feeds 4-6 and the other is the perfect option if there are only 2 of you!
Order online or by calling 940-241-3301 by Thursday, April 9. Pickup will be available Saturday before 8pm and reheating instructions will be included!