32 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health reported Wednesday 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Denton County residents, bringing the total to 398.

The number of recoveries rose from 91 to 100, and the number of deaths remained at seven. Among the new cases are two residents of Copper Canyon, one Flower Mound resident, two Northlake residents and one resident of southwest unincorporated Denton County, which includes Lantana.

The number of cases among Denton State Supported Living Center residents remains at 50, but the number of cases among staff members rose by four to 47.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to DCPH. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including interactive maps, charts, and city and zip code data.