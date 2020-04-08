Denton County declares Friday as a Day of Prayer

Denton County has declared Good Friday as a Day of Prayer.

On Tuesday, the Denton County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a proclamation signed by Judge Andy Eads declaring April 10, 2020, as a Day of Prayer in Denton County.

“We need to come together as a community and support one another,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell. “This Day of Prayer in Denton County provides an opportunity for everyone to take a moment to be thankful for all they have and to keep those in harm’s way in their thoughts and prayers.”

The proclamation notes that residents in the county and the country are not able to gather for religious services due to social distancing guidelines, but it says “with our faith, family, friends and community, we will overcome this new threat.”

“I urge the citizens of Denton County to implore God through prayer, humility, repentance and fasting for His help and protection, the swift end of the spread of the virus and the rapid restoration and recovery from its effects,” Eads said in the proclamation. “Pray for all people who have suffered harm or lost loved ones.”

The proclamation goes on to say that the county’s prayers are with healthcare workers, first responders, military and residents facing financial insecurities.

“Times of turmoil allow us to self-reflect,” the document says. “We humbly ask for all in Denton County, regardless of faith or belief system, to join us in prayer or spend moments reflecting on their blessings and goodness they have experienced despite the current circumstances surrounding us due to COVID-19.”

The entire proclamation can be seen here.

“We must set aside our differences and pull together as one,” Eads said. “We are all experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime situation that has affected each of us – whether through illness, loss of jobs, business challenges or even mental anguish. Together, we can get through this. We are Denton County Strong.”