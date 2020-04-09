Local nonprofit launches Crisis Line text option

Denton County Friends of the Family announced Thursday that its 24/7 Crisis Line can now receive text messages, a new service resource for those seeking assistance in a time of crisis.

DCFOF provides services to people impacted by rape, sexual abuse and domestic violence. Victims can now call or text 940-382-7273 to get connected to resources and obtain services, as well as a dispatch line for the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner and the Survivor’s Advocacy Team.

No appointment is necessary for immediate 24-hour crisis intervention and advocacy services, including hospital accompaniment, according to a news release from DCFOF. For more information, click here.