Denton CAD making changes to the protest season

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Denton Central Appraisal District has made several changes to the 2020 home appraisal protest season.

According to the DCAD website, the following changes are in effect until June 1, but that date could be moved up or extended:

The office will remain closed to the public until around June 1. DCAD employees and the nightly cleaning crew will be the only people allowed access inside the office.

The mailing of the 25.19 Appraisal Notices for 2020 will be done the last week of April.

The protest deadline for filing an appeal or to informally speak with an appraiser will be the last week of May (30 days after the Notice is mailed).

Online appeals through the Protest Portal will be the quickest and most efficient way for taxpayers to dispute their appraisal this year, but phone services will also be provided to help those who may not have online access.

The appraisal notice will represent your property value as of January 1, 2020, per the Property Tax Code (Sec 23.01). Any impact on values from the current health crisis would be reflected on your 2021 property valuations. There are currently no provisions in the tax code to allow for reduced values for 2020 based on an event such as the current health crisis.

Procedures for Appraisal Review Board hearings are still pending. DCAD is prepared to do all online/phone hearings to keep staff, ARB members, and taxpayers safe and healthy if that is what is required after June 1.

