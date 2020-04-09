Grapevine’s Main Street Fest rescheduled

The 36th Annual Main Street Fest — A Craft Brew Experience has been rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The longstanding event was originally scheduled for May 15-17, and it’s now rescheduled for June 26-28 in Downtown Grapevine.

“This year’s feel-good theme, ‘Welcome to the Flavorhood,’ will shine a spotlight, not only on the myriad of flavors associated with craft brews, but also on Grapevine’s foodie community,” said Co-Chair Stacy Holt.

“We’re especially excited to give festival-goers the opportunity to be among the first to taste the flavors of the seven, soon-to-be-open, kitchens of Harvest Hall which will be featured in a special pavilion on the festival grounds,” added Co-Chair Gail Holt.

Main Street Fest will continue to feature the flavors of steadfast bistros, cafe, and winery tasting rooms lining Main Street, as well as visiting gourmet food vendors. Guests will also be able to enjoy multiple live entertainment stages and roving performers; the KidZone, Carnival and Midway for the kiddos and the young at heart; art shows and exhibits; and incredible shopping at brick and mortar Main Street stores, plus marketplace and artisan vendors from the DFW Metroplex and beyond.

Click here for more.