2 more Lewisville residents die from COVID-19

Two Lewisville residents have died since Wednesday of coronavirus-related complications, bringing the countywide COVID-19 death count to nine.

One patient was a woman in her 50s and the other was a man in his 70s. Both were previously reported hospitalized locally transmitted cases, according to Denton County Public Health.

“Today, we are saddened to report the loss of two lives in Denton County to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these two individuals and to all who have suffered loss during this pandemic. This terrible news underscores the significance of the stay-at-home mandate and the importance of practicing social distancing on all outings. We must work together to flatten the curve.”

The other Denton County residents who have died from complications from COVID-19 were a man in his 40s from Lewisville, a man in his 60s from Aubrey, a woman from unincorporated Denton County in her 60s, a man from The Colony in his 60s, a man from Carrollton in his 70s, a woman in her 70s from Lewisville and a man in his 90s from Lewisville. The first death was on March 25.

DCPH also announced Thursday 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the countywide total to 426. Among the new cases are three people from Lewisville and one each from Corinth, Flower Mound and Highland Village.

Of the 426 total cases, 131 have recovered. For a list of recoveries by city, click here.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to DCPH. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including interactive maps, charts and city and zip code data.