Local gym hosting Good Friday food drive

Photo courtesy of Lovepacs

A Highland Village gymnasium will collect food donations on Friday to give to local food banks.

From 1-6 p.m. Friday, April 10, Excite! Gym & Cheer will collect donations from the community. You won’t have to get out of your vehicle to make your donation.

Pull into the gym, 2225 Highland Village Road, and go to the right to drop your bag in the donation bucket. Cinch bags will be available to fill. Volunteers from rotary clubs and Excite! will help direct people, along with the Highland Village Police Department.

For a list of food items that can be donated, check the website of local food banks, such as the Denton Community Food Center and the North Texas Food Bank.

