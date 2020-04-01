Local coronavirus update — April 1

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Wednesday, April 1, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases. Click here for more.

A Lewisville police officer is the first southern Denton County first responder to have been reported positive for COVID-19. Click here for more.

Lewisville ISD is no longer requiring children to be present for parents/guardians to pick up their free meals during the closure. Click here for more.

Denton County launched a new interactive webpage with graphs and charts to share more local coronavirus statistics. Click here for more.

