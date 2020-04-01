25 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health reported 25 new coronavirus cases in Denton County on Wednesday.

New patients include one resident each from Double Oak, Flower Mound and Highland Village.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 231, with four deaths and 55 recoveries. Most of the patients are in home isolation, but 49 were hospitalized.

As of Tuesday night, Denton County has the sixth-most COVID-19 cases in Texas, according to the state’s department of health services. There have been 1,294 cases combined in the four biggest counties in North Texas, nearly half of them coming from Dallas County. Tarrant and Collin have only had one death, but Dallas County has had 13.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should you experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages you to call your health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.