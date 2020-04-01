Lewisville officer confirmed to have COVID-19

The Lewisville Police Department announced Wednesday that one of its officers has been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus.

This is the first reported case of a southern Denton County first responder to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer was exposed to the coronavirus by a family member, according to LPD. He has been in quarantine since March 24, and was tested Monday and received the results Tuesday. The officer is “in good spirits and feels like his condition is improving.”

The officer, a resident of Denton County, will remain in quarantine and follow appropriate protocols. No further information will be released.