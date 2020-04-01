Former Flower Mound Mayor Thomas Webb dies

Former Flower Mound Mayor Thomas Webb has died.

Webb served as the town’s fourth mayor from 1974-76. According to the town of Flower Mound, during his mayoral campaign, Webb ran on a platform that encouraged more citizen involvement in local government, a better community safety program, establishing a fire department and the development/enforcement of town ordinances to protect the community and residents during future growth. Webb also served as an Alderman, the equivalent of a council member, from 1972-74

A town spokesperson said the town isn’t aware of how old Webb was or what date he died.

“The Town appreciates Mr. Webb’s service to the Town of Flower Mound and his help in shaping the community we call home,” the town said in a news release.

There will be a graveside service in Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday for Webb.