28-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash near Justin

Date:
A 28-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday when a cement truck turned in front of him.

The motorcycle was headed south on FM 156 about a mile-and-a-half south of Justin at 11:21 a.m., according to Lt. Lonny Haschel of the Texas Department of Public Safety. A Mack cement truck was headed north, and for a yet-to-be-determined reason, the cement truck driver turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to strike the truck.

The motorcyclist, identified as Blake Pierson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DPS is still investigating the crash, and no additional information has been released.

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

