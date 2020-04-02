Northlake closes town hall

The town of Northlake announced Thursday that it has closed its Town Hall until further notice in an effort to reduce the amount of contact between residents and employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Essential town functions will continue, and essential staff members will continue working from Town Hall, 1500 Commons Circle, and residents can communicate with them via phone or email. The town is encouraging customers to take advantage of its online service on the town website.

Staff in the police and public works department will continue to work with strict protective measures in place, and the lobby area within their buildings will remain closed until further notice. Those wishing to submit a permit application can do so by emailing [email protected]