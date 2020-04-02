Local rotary clubs seek donations

Denton County Rotary Clubs are asking the community for donations to support people who are affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home mandate.

“Rotary is about service above self,” said Lisa-Marie Thompson, president-elect of the Rotary Club of Flower Mound.

The fundraising effort is meant for Denton County residents who have lost their livelihood because of the forced closure of businesses and the reduced capabilities of restaurants.

“Every dollar we receive will go directly to residents of Denton County,” Thompson said. “Since we are an all-volunteer organization, we have no administration costs.”

The 11 Denton County Rotary Clubs are asking local residents to donate here. Residents who have lost their income due to the outbreak can apply for grants of up to $1,000 at the link as well.

The donations will be distributed based on need, and when possible, will be paid directly to landlords, mortgage companies or utilities.