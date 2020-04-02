Fifth Denton County resident dies of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health reported Thursday another county resident has died from complications from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to five.

The patient, a male resident of Carrollton in his 70s, was a previously reported hospitalized, locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County. No further personal information will be released.

“As we report the loss of a fifth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

DCPH has also announced 23 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, bringing the total to 254.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure, according to DCPH. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers and healthcare providers.