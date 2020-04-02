254 COVID-19 cases now confirmed in Denton County

In addition to the fifth coronavirus-related death in the county, 23 more Denton County residents tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, bringing the total to 254.

The 23 cases include two Denton State Supported Living Center staff members, bringing the numbers to 25 staff members and 50 residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Denton County Public Health.

Of the 254 total cases, 57 have recovered. Nearly 200 of them were in home-isolation, and 55 were hospitalized.

In Texas, 4,669 cases have been reported of 50,679 tests. Denton County has the fifth-most confirmed cases in the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Dallas County has had 731 cases and 15 deaths, Tarrant has 288 cases and three deaths, and Collin County has 184 cases and one death.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure, according to DCPH. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers and healthcare providers.